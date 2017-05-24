Vadodara bank eyes Guinness record

The Baroda Central Co-Operative Bank is eyeing Guinness world record for opening maximum number of accounts in the country after the November 8 demonetisation. Bank’s chairman Atul Patel, who is a BJP leader, said the bank has opened 1.2 lakh accounts since November 8.

“Since November 8, we began a drive to open accounts, especially for milk cooperatives in and around Vadodara and parts of Narmada,” he said.

