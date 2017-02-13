Vadodara: Arun Jaitley inaugurates various projects at his adopted villages

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday visited Vadodara district’s Karnali and Chandod villages, which he has adopted under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. He inaugurated and dedicated various development projects there. Addressing a gathering in Chandod, Jaitley said, “While our country is the fastest developing country in the world, we cannot imagine ourselves in the list of developed countries without developed villages… Our government is paying more attention to basic infrastructure in the villages.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Chandod and Karnali being very important pilgrimage villages of Gujarat, development and beautification of various ghats will attract more tourists in the two villages… if we can provide them basic infrastructure such as roads, proper drinking water facilities, changing rooms… (it) will ultimately create more jobs and employment for villagers and the economy of the village will be strengthened,” Jaitley said.

The Finance Minister also laid foundation stone for a project to beautify Somnath ghat in Karnali and performed bhoomipujan for a sports complex. He also inaugurated a smart classroom in Chandod Primary School. Jaitley assured all help from the Centre to make both Karnali and Chandod “ideal villages”. Earlier in the morning, Jaitley also performed puja at Kuber Bhandari temple in Chandod. Jaitley also offered prayers to the river Narmada on Malhar ghat in Chandod.