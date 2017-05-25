Vadodara: 3 killed, 4 injured in road accident involving two buses

At least three persons were killed and four others injured when a bus rammed into another stationary bus at a village near here today, police said. A private bus, on its way from Vadodara to Mumbai, hit another bus parked on a roadside at Jambuva village on the outskirts of the city at around 5 am, inspector, Makarpura police station, D I Mahida told PTI.

While two persons died on the spot, another passenger sucummbed to injuries in hospital, he said. The deceased were yet to be identified. The four injured persons were admitted to Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara, Mahida said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now