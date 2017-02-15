Delhi: Vacuum cleaners on all PWD roads soon, says Satyendar Jain

Vacuum cleaners will soon sweep “all roads under PWD” across the national capital, city minister Satyendar Jain today said pointing out that roadsides and dividers are being greened on large scale to contain pollution levels. At the annual report release of the two years’ activities of the AAP dispensation, PWD & Power Minister Jain and Environment Minister Imran Hussain said the government’s dust control measures have worked towards containing pollution levels in the city.

Watch what else is in the news

Hussain claimed people were in favour of permanent implementation of the ‘odd-even’ scheme, which he said, has also played a crucial role in binding levels of pollution.

“Four to five vacuum cleaning machines are working at this point. The tender has come and soon all PWD roads in Delhi will be swept mechanically. Roadsides and dividers are also being greened on large scale,” Jain said.

The vacuum cleaning project has failed to take off in the past due to several reasons including companies not showing interest in bidding for the tenders floated by the government.

On the power front, Jain claimed the city has witnessed the least outages in the last 15 years under the AAP dispensation and sought to remind people as to how it has not allowed any tariff hike.

“Green cover of Delhi has increased by 0.8 per cent over last one year through massive plantations drives across the city. This is a new record,” Hussain said.

However, data shared by the Centre in Lok Sabha has showed that 2016 was particularly bad for the national capital in terms of air quality with the volume of ultrafine particulates under the PM 2.5 and PM 10 category violating the annual safe standards by over five times in certain areas.

The city had witnessed a severe episode of smog in the first week of November, which was described the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) as the worst in 17 years.