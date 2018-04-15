New VHP president served as High Court judge

VHP election in Gurgaon on Saturday. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) VHP election in Gurgaon on Saturday. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Retired justice V S Kokje, who has been elected Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international president, was a judge in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh from 1992 to 1995 and in Rajasthan High Court from 1995 to 2002. He also served as acting chief justice from 2002-2003.

Post-retirement he took charge as Sah Vibhag Sanghchalak in Indore. A swayamsevak from childhood, he served as governor of Himachal Pradesh from 2003 to 2008. He was president of Bharat Vikash Parishad and central team member of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad. He was vice-president of VHP since 2014.

New working president Alok Kumar was elected president of Delhi University student union in 1973. He was RSS pracharak for six years from 1974 to 80. He was deputy speaker of Delhi legislative assemby from 1993 to 1995 but resigned to continue law practice.

After the Ayodhya incidents on December 6, 1992, when the RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP were banned by the Government of India in 1993, Kumar as lawyer argued the case of RSS before the tribunal and the tribunal absolved the Sangh of all charges smacking of communalism.

He is managing director of Bharat Prakashan (Delhi) Ltd, the publisher company of the weeklies Panchjanya and Organiser. Currently he is also Prant-Sah Sanghchalak of RSS in Delhi.

