V P Singh Badnore holds meeting with IG Tejinder Singh Luthra, says Chandigarh should be free of crime

NOT ONLY crime should be reduced in Chandigarh but it should also be crime-free — this is the clear message which has come from UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore a day after the daylight murder near Sector 38 gurdwara on Sunday.

The UT Administrator held a meeting with Chandigarh Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh Luthra on Monday and asked him to work out a strategy to curb crime in the city.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline at Punjab Raj Bhavan on Monday, Badnore said that he had asked the IG to come back with firm plans on a number of issues, including the crime in the city.

Expressing his concern over the murder which took place in full public view, he said, “I not only want crime to be reduced in Chandigarh but I also want that the city should be crime-free. Every responsible citizen of the city must come forward with solutions and people must put their heads together to curb crime. Look at Singapore, it is virtually crime-free. We must think of ways to reach that stage.”

The UT Administrator claims although Chandigarh is a compact city, there are some inherent problems which need to be tackled in a better way. The city is surrounded by two states which makes it easy for some elements to commit a crime in the city and get away quickly. “We have to focus on coordination and cooperation with the administration and police set-up of the neighbouring states. This is what we are working on and we will find ways of increasing the level of coordination,” he said.

Badnore feels there is a need to take help of technology in order to ensure that criminals think twice before committing a crime in the city. “For this, we must saturate the city with CCTV coverage. As of now, the majority of CCTV cameras in the city are not working, but we have to come up with plans which will ensure wider deployment of CCTV cameras which will act as a big deterrent,” he said.

A proposal on which the UT Administration is working on is to ensure that the CCTV cameras in the city are able to identify the number plates of vehicles and the registration number is linked with the mobile number of the offender. “By the time a traffic offender gets to the next light point, he will get a message on his mobile that he has been issued a challan for a particular traffic violation,” Badnore said.

He is concerned about finding a solution to traffic jams during peak hours. “This may include turning a few roads into one-way traffic or any other suggestion but essentially, we have to work this problem out,” he said, adding that he has directed the IG to come up with alternative plans to sort out the problem.

The UT Administrator has also told the Chandigarh Police to crack down heavily on drunk driving on the streets. “We want to be very, very strict about it. I have told the officials that even if someone calls from the Governor’s house asking for leniency in case some known person is caught driving drunk, they should just ignore such messages,” Badnore said.

He has received proposals that more ex-servicemen should be roped in as traffic marshals in order to help regulate the police drive on traffic violations. “This is a good suggestion and we must make use of our experienced and disciplined veterans in order to streamline the running of the city,” he said.

