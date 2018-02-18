  • Associate Sponsor
V Narayanasamy urges Centre to hold probe into PNB fraud case

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy that the Centre should form the Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB) to implement the verdict given by the Supreme court on the sharing of the river water among the riparian states.

By: PTI | Puducherry | Published: February 18, 2018 2:48 pm
Sunday Express Photo By Amit Mehra
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday urged the Centre to order a detailed probe into the alleged multi crore rupee PNB fraud involving Nirav Modi. Talking to reporters here he said that the alleged fraud involving Rs 11,400 crores was shocking and the Centre should order a detailed probe. The fraud is perhaps the biggest ever in the financial history of the country and hence the government should also expose all those involved in the fraud, he said.

Narayanasamy said that the Centre should form the Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB) to implement the verdict given by the Supreme court on the sharing of the river water among the riparian states. He said that reduction in the allocation of quantum of water for Tamil Nadu was a matter of concern although Union Territory of Puducherry continued to be entitled to the seven tmcft of water.

A Greenfield airport would be developed on 500 acre site in Karaikal soon to link the region with different parts of the country and abroad, he said.

  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 18, 2018 at 3:01 pm
    Cheap Indian, looting to give India's Money to outsiders, vmting in their own newspaper to give money to foreigners. They loot India for those people, who write in their immigration policy. Dogs and India not allowed and are only looting India by coming here.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
