V Narayanasamy promises stern action against usurers

. Police had been directed to keep vigil on the money lenders and ensure that stern action was taken against them, Narayanasamy told reporters here. . Police had been directed to keep vigil on the money lenders and ensure that stern action was taken against them, Narayanasamy told reporters here.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday assured that the government would take stern action against money lenders who were giving money at an exorbitant interest rate to the poor and small businessmen. Police had been directed to keep vigil on the money lenders and ensure that stern action was taken against them, Narayanasamy told reporters here.

The statement comes after a family committed self-immolation over usury in Tirunelveli district in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. A woman and her two young children died while her husband is in a critical condition after the couple set themselves and the kids on fire at the Tirunelveli collectorate complex on Monday over alleged harassment by a money-lender and the police.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu man sets self and family on fire after harassment by usurer, 3 dead

He said steps had already been taken to check spreading of dengue. Draining out the stagnant rain water was part of the measures the PWD and Local Administration Department had launched, he said.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App