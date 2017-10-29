V K Singh meets Iraqi Foreign Minister in Baghdad

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Sunday met Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Eshaiker al-Jaafari in Baghdad and discussed a host of issues. During his visit to Iraq, Singh also held meetings with Iraqi National Secrity Advisor and Chief of Staff of the Army in Baghdad, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Singh is in Iraq to meet senior officials to coordinate the search operations for the 39 missing Indians and find concrete information related to their whereabouts.

In a statement last week, the Iraqi Embassy here had said Iraq and India continue their close cooperation in order to find the location of the missing Indians who were kidnapped by ISIS terrorist group in June 2014.

