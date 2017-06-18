V K Singh meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

V K Singh (PTI Photo) V K Singh (PTI Photo)

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Sunday met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed improvement of bilateral relations. Singh met Wang on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting being held here to finalise the agenda for this year's BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SouthAfrica) Summit to be held in September in China's Xiamen city.

In his opening remarks, Singh said India would like to strengthen the strategic cooperative relationship with China. The BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting is a precursor to the chain of meetings of BRICS officials including theNational Security Advisors (NSAs) meeting to be held later next month ahead of the Summit.

Incidentally, this is the first time the foreign ministers meeting has been called by a host country holding the BRICS Summit. China took over the rotating presidency of the BRICS fromIndia after last year’s Goa Summit.

