V K Singh calls on Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi; holds bilateral talks

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh has called on Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and held wide-ranging talks to improve bilateral ties. During his meeting with President Nyusi, Singh — whose two-day official visit to the east African country concluded on Tuesday — congratulated him for his recent success in opening the way for political reconciliation in Mozambique.

This was the first incoming visit in Mozambique by a minister from a foreign country this year, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. Both the countries reviewed the defence cooperation and agreed to accelerate the initiatives discussed earlier, with special emphasis on maritime security, it said. He also held meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Jose Pacheco; Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Dr Ernesto Max Tonela; Minister of Industry and Trade Dr Ragendra de Sousa; and Minister of Defence Atanasio Mtumuke.

Singh said he looked forward to welcoming Nyusi for the ISA’s first founding summit in New Delhi on March 11. The Framework Agreement for Mozambique’s accession to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) was signed by Tonela. The ISA is an international inter-governmental alliance of 121 solar resource rich countries lying fully or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

Mozambique sought Indian support for further expanding the solar-cell assembly plant built through Indian assistance. Both the countries agreed for faster developments of Indian investments in coal and natural gas sectors. Mozambique hailed India for agreeing to the request to defer repayments of India’s past concessional lines of credit, in view of the present budgetary difficulties of Mozambique.

The east African country invited Indian investment in agriculture, energy, infrastructure and tourism. Singh suggested establishment of direct business links between Mozambique and India in the gems and jewellery sector, given Mozambique’s increasing production of precious stones and India’s expertise in cutting and polishing of stones.

