V K Sasikala out on 5-day emergency parole

AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was on Friday released from prison on emergency parole to visit her ailing husband, M Natarajan, who underwent a liver transplant surgery on Tuesday. Sasikala had earlier sought parole for 15 days but the request was rejected by prison authorities on technical grounds. The embattled AIADMK leader is serving a four-year sentence at Bengaluru Central Prison after being found guilty in a disproportionate assets case.

On Friday, following a fresh application to the prison superintendent, who is vested with powers to grant emergency parole for short durations, Sasikala was granted parole from October 7 to 11. During this period Sasikala is restricted from visiting anyone other than her ailing husband in hospital, and she must stay at the address mentioned in her parole application.

She is also barred from meeting any visitors at her home, at the hospital, and from participating in any political, public or party-related activity. Sasikala stands barred from interacting with the media as well while she is out on parole. Her release on parole comes at a time of political turmoil in Tamil Nadu, where she has seen an erosion of her support base in the ruling AIADMK.

