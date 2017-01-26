V K Sasikala greets Padma awardees

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala on Wednesday greeted Padma awardees including singer K J Yesudas and disabled sportsperson T Mariyappan for being chosen for the respective honours. The AIADMK chief extended her greetings to Mariyappan, spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev aand DK Murthy among others.

“I also extend my greetings to the families of those who have been posthumously chosen for Padma awards,” she said referring to veteran editor Cho S Ramaswamy and Dr Sunidi Solomon. She lauded the recipients for bringing laurels to Tamil Nadu, and also greeted Yesudas for being chosen for Padma vibhushhan.