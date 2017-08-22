V K Sasikala didn’t go out, CCTV images are of inside jail, say officials

VK Sasikala praying (PTI Photo) VK Sasikala praying (PTI Photo)

A day after a CCTV footage emerged from Bengaluru central prison, showing V K Sasikala and an aide purportedly re-entering the jail from the main gate after a visit outside, prison officials Monday said these are images of the AIADMK chief and the associate entering an administrative block of the prison from the women’s enclosure. The CCTV images are believed to be a month old, and were provided to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and a committee probing charges made by former DIG (Prisons) D Roopa that jail rules were violated to give Sasikala preferential treatment.

The footage has reignited allegations that Sasikala, serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case, received favourable treatment at the Bengaluru jail, and that she was allowed to leave the jail during the day. According to prison officials, the images are not of Sasikala entering the prison from outside but making her way in civilian clothes to the administrative block of the jail, where she used to meet visitors in a room on the first floor until July, when she was named by DIG Roopa as being beneficiary of preferential treatment.

“The main entrance to the prison is three gates away. This is at Gate B — the entrance to the administrative block from the women’s cell block,” a jail official said. The images show Sasikala and her associate escorted by male jail staff, and a male prisoner is seen moving around in prison clothes — prison officials said male prisoners are not allowed near the jail entrance. “All CCTV images from the prison have been collected by the committee investigating allegations of preferential treatment. It is for them to say what has happened in the prison,’’ DGP (Prisons) N S Megharikh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App