V-C of SPPU announces final list of Board of Studies, paving way for elections

THE VICE-CHANCELLOR of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has used his discretionary powers to release the list of approved board of studies and their subjects. The board of studies decides the framing of the syllabi, approves the paper setters and examiners, defines the coursework for research students and decides the direction of the academic function of their subjects.

The new Maharashtra Public Universities Act, which came into force recently, mandates that every university’s academic sections will be divided into four major faculties — Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Humanities and Faculty of Inter-disciplinary Studies, each headed by a dean.

As of now, there are only officiating deans of faculties as the permanent appointments through the selection process are yet to be made, while the board of studies and subjects are not defined. However, through an official order signed on September 13 and circulated on Thursday, the V-C approved the establishment of 60 BoS (Board of Studies).

Of these, 27 BoS are under the Faculty of Science and Technology which will govern the 140 subjects falling under this faculty, 18 BoS are under Faculty of Commerce and Management for 69 subjects under this faculty, 12 BoS under the Faculty of Humanities with one for each subject and three BoS under the Faculty of Inter-Disciplinary Studies, governing its 18 subjects.

Arvind Shaligram, registrar, SPPU, said, “Now that this circular has been issued, we can start the process of constituting the boards as the BoS has both nominated members and elected members. This is the first step towards elections of BoS. It was important that the subjects were defined under each board as the members would come from here. These are the conventional BoS which were part of the earlier Act, but unlike previously, when they were split up under 11 faculties, now they are under four faculties. So this will increase interdisciplinary co-ordination.”

He added that it could take a few months before the BoS are formed as the process of nomination and election would begin.

Meanwhile, the officiating deans of the faculties said that the formation of BoS has an important role to play in bringing flexibility under the academic system.

“According to the rule, choice-based credit system is something that is expected but not available, because of the rigidity of the syllabus and the credit transfer in-built mechanism. The BoS together form one faculty and they can now sit together and bring several interdisciplinary components through changes in syllabus,” said Prafulla Pawar, officiating dean of Faculty of Commerce and Management.

