Uzma Ahmed back, says Pakistan is ‘death well’ for women

An Indian woman who alleged she was sedated and forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint during her visit to the country returned to India Thursday. She described Pakistan as a “maut ka kuan” (well of death) where women are made to live in “terrible conditions”.

Seated with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J P Singh and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, Uzma Ahmed, who is in her twenties and is from New Delhi, said: “It is easy to enter Pakistan but nearly impossible to leave that place.”

“Pakistan is a ‘maut ka kuan’. I have seen women who go there after arranged marriages. They are miserable and live in terrible conditions. There are two, three, even four wives in every house,” she said.

She said Buner, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, where she was taken by Tahir Ali who married her at gunpoint and took her there after giving her sleeping pills was like a “Taliban-controlled” region.

Uzma said had she stayed there for a few more days she “would have been dead”. She broke down several times while recalling her ordeal.

She thanked Swaraj, Indian mission officials and other staffers for ensuring her return. Uzma was allowed by the Islamabad High Court Wednesday to return to India. She had approached the court, seeking its direction after her husband “seized” her immigration papers and refused to return them.

Uzma crossed over to India through the Wagah border crossing near Amritsar. She was accompanied by Indian mission officials and escorted by Pakistani police personnel.

