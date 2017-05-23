Uttarkhand: At least 22 pilgrims dead as bus falls into river

The ITBP personnel, assisting in the rescue operations, have recovered 22 bodies so far. (ANI Image) The ITBP personnel, assisting in the rescue operations, have recovered 22 bodies so far. (ANI Image)

At least 22 pilgrims were killed when a bus in which they were travelling in fell into a river in Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The accident happened near Uttarakhand’s Dharasu when the pilgrims were on their way from Uttarkashi to Gangotri, according to LiveHindustan.

#WATCH: Rescue ops by ITBP personnel near Uttarakhand’s Dharasu, where bus carrying 29 pilgrims from MP, fell into river;22 bodies recovered pic.twitter.com/I54Ucd6op3 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017

All the victims are reportedly residents of Madhya Pradesh. The ITBP personnel, assisting in the rescue operations, have recovered 22 bodies so far. The bus was carrying around 29 passengers.

