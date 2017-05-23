Latest News
  • Uttarkhand: At least 22 pilgrims dead as bus falls into river

The bus was carrying around 29 passengers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 23, 2017 11:30 pm

 

At least 22 pilgrims were killed when a bus in which they were travelling in fell into a river in Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The accident happened near Uttarakhand’s Dharasu when the pilgrims were on their way from Uttarkashi to Gangotri, according to LiveHindustan.

All the victims are reportedly residents of Madhya Pradesh. The ITBP personnel, assisting in the rescue operations, have recovered 22 bodies so far. The bus was carrying around 29 passengers.

  1. S
    suraj
    May 24, 2017 at 12:26 am
    people should stop going to char dham yatra of badrinath kedarnath - its very dangerous and waste of money and time - 2 days back so many died due to heart attack attack and respiratory failure
    Reply
    1. A
      arc
      May 24, 2017 at 12:22 am
      Charsi drunkard Shivji is angry with Chaddis for ignoring him and pandering to wife killer Lulla Ram of Ayodhya and serial molester Kalua Krishna of Mathura. That's why he is wreaking vengeance on innocent Indians.
      Reply
      1. R
        raghu
        May 24, 2017 at 12:19 am
        Very sad news , souls remain in peace.
        Reply

