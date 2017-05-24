Uttarkashi bus accident: Special train arranged to bring bodies to Madhya Pradesh

In the wake of the Uttarkashi bus accident, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has instructed authorities to arrange a special train bogey to bring bodies to Madhya Pradesh on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s request. Chouhan on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in Uttarkashi bus accident.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 to the one injured in the accident. Meanwhile, the death toll in the bus accident has risen to 22 and eight other injured are admitted to the hospital.

A bus carrying 29 pilgrims from Uttarkashi to Gangotri, fell into the river near Uttarakhand’s Dharasu area. All these people hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Last reported, a rescue operation was being carried out by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

