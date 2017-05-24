Uttarkashi bus accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each of the 22 killed in the bus accident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported. The funds would be sourced from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the bus accident in Uttarkashi from the PMNRF,” a statement from the PMO said.

Earlier in the day, Modi also tweeted a condolence message. “My prayers & solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate bus accident in Uttarkashi. May the injured recover soon,” he said.

My prayers & solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate bus accident in Uttarkashi. May the injured recover soon: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 24, 2017

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also announced ex-gratia of Rs one lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and 50,000 to the seriously injured. He has reportedly also directed a magisterial probe into the accident.

At least 22 people were killed and seven others injured when a bus carrying 29 pilgrims fell into a river near Dharasu in Uttarkashi district Tuesday evening. The bus was on its way from Uttarkashi to Gangotri and carried pilgrims from Indore, Madhya Pradesh when it fell into the Bhagirathi river. All 22 bodies have been recovered with the assistance of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who were involved in the rescue operations. All the victims are reportedly residents of Madhya Pradesh and Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has announced that a special bogey will be attached to a train to bring the bodies to Madhya Pradesh.

The injured, meanwhile, have been admitted to district hospital at Uttarkashi and CHC Chinyalisaud.

According to reports, the accident occurred due to a tyre separating from the bus, due to which driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the gorge.

