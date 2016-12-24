Uttarakhand: War of words between BJP, CM Harish Rawat ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (Source: File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (Source: File Photo)

A war of words has erupted between BJP and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit here to lay the foundation stone of a network of all-weather roads to ‘Chardham’ after Harish Rawat claimed the state already has such roads. The project will ensure uninterrupted all-weather safe journey for pilgrims to the four Himalayan shrines- Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath, which bore the brunt of the 2013 natural calamity. Pradesh BJP Sunday reacted sharply to Rawat’s remark saying if it was so why the roads to Chardham remain blocked for weeks together during rainy season.

“The Chief Minister should gather information about all weather roads before issuing statements about them. If all roads in the state are all weather why do they remain blocked for weeks together during monsoon,” Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt said in a statement here.

On Friday, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proposed visit to lay the foundation stone of the ambitious project on December 27, Rawat had said all roads in the state were all-weather already.

Terming Rahul Gandhi’s Almora rally a flop, BJP said the state government had locked government offices in the afternoon in the district and adjoining areas to have a better turnout at the rally still the crowds were sparse and 80 per cent of those who had showed up had left the venue even before the Congress vice president could finish his speech.