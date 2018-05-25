Uttarakhand: VHP workers beat up two Muslim youths after spotting them with Hindu girl

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers allegedly beat up two Muslim youths in the premises of the Garjiya temple in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar town after they spotted them with a Hindu girl. The incident took place on May 22.

VHP had been demanding “strict rules” for people visiting the temple for the past two years. “People treat the temple premises as a picnic spot. Couples can be seen by the Kosi river. Our demand has been that this shouldn’t be allowed near a temple,” VHP president of Ramnagar Himanshu Agarwal told The Indian Express.

On May 22, some VHP workers shut the main gate of the temple to prevent entry of people. On being questioned by sub-inspector Gagan Deep of the Ramnagar police station, the VHP complained that the “unethical behaviour of couples around the temple premises was hurting their religious sentiments”.

When S-I Gagan Deep sought proof of their complaint, the VHP workers went to the Kosi river where they spotted a Hindu girl with two Muslim youths. The VHP workers began beating the two youths.

The S-I came to the rescue and took them away from the spot. In videos of the incident that have gone viral, Gagan Deep can be seen rescuing one of the boys identified as Babloo, who is from Uttarakhand’s Kashipur town. The Hindu girl, who is a Class 12student, is also from Kashipur.

