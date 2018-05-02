Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Uttarakhand: Two ITBP personnel killed as bus falls into gorge

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | Published: May 2, 2018 8:46:07 pm
While rescue operations were complete by Wednesday evening, the reason behind the accident could not be ascertained, police said.

Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed and as many were injured as a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Kalamuni area in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Wednesday.

The bus was going from Pithoragarh’s Munsiyari town to Merthi, when the accident happened 28 kilometres from Munsiyari, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Joshi said.

“An ITBP havildar, and a constable died on the spot. Two ITBP constables who were seriously injured in the accident were taken by the rescue team to Munsiyari… from Munsiyari the injured personnel were taken by a helicopter to Bareilly (in Uttar Pradesh) where they are currently hospitalised,” Joshi said.

While rescue operations were complete by Wednesday evening, the reason behind the accident could not be ascertained, police said.

