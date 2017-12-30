Uttarakhand police to provide free transport for women party-goers on New Year’s eve

Under the initiative, 30 vehicles will be parked at different spots across 40 sq-km of Dehradun city. (Photo for representation only) Under the initiative, 30 vehicles will be parked at different spots across 40 sq-km of Dehradun city. (Photo for representation only)

In an initiative taken for the safety of women party-goers, the Traffic Directorate of the Uttarakhand police has decided to hire 30 vehicles that will be used to pick and drop those attending parties on New Year’s eve. A statement to this effect was released by the Traffic Directorate on Saturday.

Calling it an “important step towards women empowerment and women safety”, AIG Kewal Khurana, who heads the Traffic Directorate, said, “This time we will be providing the pick and drop facility for women in Dehradun, but in future we could cover other areas in the state too.”

The initiative, under which 30 vehicles will be parked at different spots across 40 sq-km of Dehradun city, would be available for women from 8 pm to 1 am on Sunday night, Khurana said. “The women who wish to avail of the facility can dial 100. It is only for women and is free of cost,” the statement from the Uttarakhand Traffic Directorate stated.

The vehicles will also be used in case of road accidents or mishaps on Sunday night to take the injured people to the nearest hospitals, the statement said.

