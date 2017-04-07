Uttarakhand: Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Rudraprayag

Tremors measuring 4.0 on Richter Scale were felt in Uttarakhand’s Rudryaprayag. (Source: Google maps) Tremors measuring 4.0 on Richter Scale were felt in Uttarakhand’s Rudryaprayag. (Source: Google maps)

Tremors measuring 4.0 on Richter Scale were felt in Uttarakhand’s Rudryaprayag, at 16.02 hours on Friday, news agency ANI reported. However, no loss of lives or damage have been reported so far.

Earlier in February, an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude had struck Rudraprayag. The earthquake had been catergorised as having ‘slight’ intensity and no loss of life or property were reported.

(more details awaited)

