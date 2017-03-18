Uttarakhand: The ministers likely to take oath today along with Trivendra Singh Rawat

Dehradun : BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat being greeted by supporters after he was elected as the party’s legislative party leader in Dehradun on Friday. PTI Photo Dehradun : BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat being greeted by supporters after he was elected as the party’s legislative party leader in Dehradun on Friday. PTI Photo

Chief Minister-designate Trivendra Singh Rawat and his council of ministers will take the oath of office and secrecy today in Dehradun. Rawat, a former RSS pracharak, will also swear-in as the ninth Chief Minister of the hill state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah will be in attendance at the event.

Among the ministers who will take oath today are Prakash Pant, Madan Kaushik, Yashpal Arya, Subodh Uniyal and Rekha Arya, reported news agency ANI. Pant was also being seen as one of the contenders for the post of CM in the state. Earlier, IANS had reported that six other ministers are expected to take oath along with Rawat.

Rawat will replace former CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat whose tenure in the office saw controversies including accusations of horse trading of MLAs. BJP managed to win 57 seats out of the total 70 getting a comfortable majority to form the government.

Meanwhile, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Rawat reached ‘Shaheed Smarak’ at Dehradun in the morning and paid his tributes. He is believed to be close to PM Narendra Modi and has also served as agriculture minister in previous BJP government in the state.

