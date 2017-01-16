Uttarakhand: Senior Congress leader Yashpal Arya joins BJP

Congress leader and state cabinet minister Yashpal Arya. (File) Congress leader and state cabinet minister Yashpal Arya. (File)

Just a month ahead of assembly elections in Uttarakhand, senior Congress leader and state cabinet minister Yashpal Arya joined the BJP on Monday. The move comes as a jolt to the faction-ridden party in the state.

Arya joined BJP in the presence of BJP national president Amit Shah during a function held in Delhi. Arya’s son Sanjeev Arya is also expected to follow suit.

State Irrigation Minister Arya is a six-term MLA. Arya, it is learnt, had been upset with Chief Minister Harish Rawat over the later’s style of functioning and was feeling increasingly ignored. Arya also wanted to field his son in the elections that seemed unlikely.Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 15.