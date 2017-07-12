Heavy rains lash most parts of Uttarakhand, rivers overflowing

A view of damages at Shilla village due to heavy rains in Dehradun on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) A view of damages at Shilla village due to heavy rains in Dehradun on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rainfall in most parts of Uttarakhand has resulted in an increase in the water level of various rivers and lakes. As per ANI reports, water levels of Tehri Lake in Tehri district as well as Kosi and Suyal rivers in Almora district have risen due to incessant rainfall. Transportation was stopped on Rishikesh-Chamba route near Bemunda Nala as the seasonal water drain overflowed on the road.

Rishikesh-Chamba route near Bemunda Nala. (Photo-ANI) Rishikesh-Chamba route near Bemunda Nala. (Photo-ANI)

According to TOI, many rain-fed and other rivers like Alaknanda, Saryu, Gomti, Pindar, Mandakini, Gori and Nandakini were in spate. People living in low-lying areas and banks have been asked to leave for higher and safer places. Some buildings were also damaged in outskirts of Dehradun, Chamoli and Almora due to cloud bursts, officials told TOI.

The Almora-Seraghat route has been blocked as water level has risen in Kosi & Suyal rivers in Almora district. (Photo-ANI) The Almora-Seraghat route has been blocked as water level has risen in Kosi & Suyal rivers in Almora district. (Photo-ANI)

Dehradun administration has asked people to vacate areas along Rispana and Bindal streams, which are overflowing due to heavy rains, HT reported. Thirty-two flood chowkis (posts) have been set up in Dehradun district to monitor the flooding situation, District Magistrate SA Murugesan told Hindustan Times. The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert regarding “heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places” in Uttarakhand on July 12, besides warning of inundation in low-lying areas in the plains of Uttarakhand.

“If required, we will carry out forced eviction of people from the areas if a river breaches its danger level or flooding takes place. In that case, we will move them to temporary shelters that have been identified by the administration,” HT quoted Murugesan.

Flooding in Dehradun’s Kargi area after incessant rainfall. (Photo-ANI) Flooding in Dehradun’s Kargi area after incessant rainfall. (Photo-ANI)

Heavy rains have also resulted in landslides in a number of places in the state. A teenaged girl in a village near Mussoorie had recently died after the wall of her house collapsed due to rains, TOI reported.

