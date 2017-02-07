Rajnath Singh seeks report on quake, NDRF put on high alert

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has sought a detailed report on earthquake that hit parts of northern India on Monday. (Source: ANI Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh has sought a detailed report on earthquake that hit parts of northern India on Monday. (Source: ANI Photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has sought a detailed report on earthquake that hit parts of northern India on Monday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on high alert to carry out relief operation and help victim in case the need arises.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The Home Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in earthquake-hit Uttarakhand and other north Indian states where the tremors have been felt, Singh said in a tweet. “The NDRF teams have been rushed from Ghaziabad to Uttarakhand to conduct rescue and relief operations, if the situation arises,” he said.

The Home Minister has asked for a detailed report and the NDRF has been put on high alert, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

Two NDRF teams, comprising about 90 personnel, have been rushed to Rudraprayag from their base in Ghaziabad, NDRF Director General R K Pachnanda told PTI.

He added that the preliminary reports received from the Uttarakhand government have not indicated any major damage but as a contingency measure, the relief and rescue teams are being mobilised.

He said that one more team has been put on standby and will be dispatched depending on the developing situation.