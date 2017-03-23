Uttarakhand portfolio allocation: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat keeps Home, Power, Health, PWD to himself

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Newly elected Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday kept Home, Power, Health and PWD departments among others to himself as part of the portfolio allocation, as reported by news agency ANI. Satpal Maharaj gets Irrigation, Flood control, Tourism and Culture, while Prakash Pant gets Finance, Excise, Commercial and Entertainment tax. Earlier on Wednesday, Rawat had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to lay emphasis on fighting corruption in the state. He said the PM has assured of Centre’s full support for the development of the state.

Here is a list of portfolios allocated to Trivendra Singh Rawat’s cabinet ministers:

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat: Home, Power, Health and PWD departments

Satpal Maharaj: Irrigation, Flood control, Tourism and Culture

Prakash Pant: Finance, Excise, Commercial and Entertainment tax

Yashpal Arya: Transport, Social welfare, Minority welfare

Madan Kaushik: Urban development

Harak Singh Rawat: Forest, Wildlife

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd