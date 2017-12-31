Uttarakhand: Police to provide transport for women party-goers on 31st

The initiative, under which 30 vehicles will be parked at different spots across 40 sqkm of Dehradun city, will be available for women from 8pm to 1am on Sunday night, Khurana said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational/Files) The initiative, under which 30 vehicles will be parked at different spots across 40 sqkm of Dehradun city, will be available for women from 8pm to 1am on Sunday night, Khurana said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational/Files)

In an initiative to keep women party-goers “safe”, the Traffic Directorate of Uttarakhand Police has decided to hire 30 vehicles that will pick up and drop women who wish to attend parties on New Year’s Eve, a statement on Saturday said.

Calling it an “important step towards women empowerment and women safety”, AIG Kewal Khurana, who heads the Traffic Directorate, said, “This time we will be providing the pick and drop facility for women in Dehradun, but in future we could cover other areas in the state too.”

The initiative, under which 30 vehicles will be parked at different spots across 40 sqkm of Dehradun city, will be available for women from 8pm to 1am on Sunday night, Khurana said.

“Women can dial 100 and avail themselves of the facility. It is free of cost,” the statement from the Traffic Directorate said. The vehicles that will be used for the women will also be used in case of accidents on Sunday night to take the injured to hospitals, the statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App