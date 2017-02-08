Uttarakhand on high alert, another jolt at Rudraprayag

A house damaged in the earthquake in Rudraprayag. (PTI Photo) A house damaged in the earthquake in Rudraprayag. (PTI Photo)

The tremors that Uttarakhand witnessed on Monday night did not cause any damage but had put the poll-bound state on high alert. While the Centre immediately dispatched six NDRF teams to the state, Chief Minister Harish Rawat had also asked the state’s disaster management department to be prepared for every eventuality.

On Tuesday afternoon, another quake of 3.6 magnitute jolted Rudraprayag. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the quake hit Rudraprayag at 1.51 pm at a depth of 10 km.

After the tremors of 5.8 magnitude were recorded on Monday night around 10.30, Rawat immediately held a meeting with senior officials and asked them to keep all district magistrates on alert.

On Tuesday, the state’s disaster management department ordered deployment of SDRF personnel in 10 of the 13 districts of the state.

At a press conference in Dehradun on Tuesday, secretary-in-charge of disaster management unit Amit Negi said that the Monday night tremors did not cause any major damage to life or property in the state. A building in Rudraprayag, the epicentre of the quake, was slightly damaged and a woman was injured. Relief was immediately provided to her, he added.

The districts in which SDRF teams have been deployed include Chamoli, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital, Almora, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Pauri Garhwal. Uttarakhand falls under high-quake prone zone and has witnessed major environment disasters in the past.