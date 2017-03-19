Uttarakhand ministers to take part in cleanliness drive on Monday

Uttarakhand ministers, led by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, will take part in a cleanliness drive in different areas of the state on Monday as part of the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The decision was taken at the state Cabinet’s first meeting here last evening in order to give an impetus to the Prime Minister’s flagship programme, an official release said here.

Chief Minister Rawat and Madan Kaushik will conduct the drive in Haridwar, while Satpal Maharaj will carry out the campaign in Satpuli, it said.

Prakash Pant will take part in the drive in Doiwala, Harak Singh Rawat in Swargashram, Yashpal Arya in Roorkee, Arvind Pandey in Kotdwar, Subodh Uniyal in Rishikesh, Rekha Arya in Vikasnagar and Dhan Singh Rawat in Mussoorie, the release said.

The meeting also cleared a proposal to request the Governor to convene the first session of the new Uttarakhand Assembly from March 24 to 29.

