MBBS student commits suicide: Tired, wanted to be cricketer

“Ab mai thak gaee hoon. Mai kabhi bhi MBBS nahi karna chahti thi, (cricket) khelna chahti thi (I am tired now. I never wanted to study MBBS, I wanted to play (cricket),” Shivani Bansal, a fourth year MBBS student at Government Medical College, Srinagar, in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region, wrote in a 12-line suicide note that was found from her hostel room, police said on Monday.

The 22-year-old, a resident of Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district of the Uttarakhand, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday, police said. Her friends told police that Bansal was unhappy about her poor academic performance and always worried about examinations.

“She (Shivani) was a topper in classes 10th and 12th, but she wasn’t able to cope up with the pressure here (at the college). She was also running a year behind in the course. She had low attendance in the first year and couldn’t pass in the supplementary examinations and was hence detained,” Dr CMS Rawat, principal of the medical college, said. Shivani was on anti-depressant drugs, he said.

According to the college authorities, the police were contacted on Saturday night when Bansal skipped her ophthalmology examination and locked herself in her college hostel room. On Sunday, police managed to enter her room through a small window, and found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Srinagar police station, Narendra Singh Bisht, told The Indian Express, that an FIR under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code had been filed as the girl’s father, Harish Bansal, believed that someone might have convinced the girl to take the drastic step.

This was the first suicide case reported from the medical college since it started its MBBS courses in 2008.

