Uttarakhand man shot by cattle thieves, one held

A 50-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by four men while trying to stop a cattle theft in the state’s Udham Singh Nagar district on Friday. Police have arrested the main accused and are on the lookout for the three others.

Pooran Singh, a company commander with a division of home guards in the district’s Rudrapur town, was shot dead outside his house at Pulbhatta village in the wee hours when he tried to stop the accused from escaping with two stolen buffaloes.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Sadanand Date, said, they have arrested the main accused, Tahir (20), who had shot at Singh. The accused has confessed his crime, he said, adding that the police were inspecting some closed-circuit television camera footages, recovered from Singh’s house. A case under several sections of the IPC has been registered.

