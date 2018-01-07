Uttarakhand man consumes poison, goes to BJP minister with complaint on noteban, GST

Prakash Pandey, in his early-40s, has been admitted in a local private hospital and is stated to be critical. Prakash Pandey, in his early-40s, has been admitted in a local private hospital and is stated to be critical.

A businessman from Haldwani, in Uttarakhand, created panic among ruling party workers here on Saturday after he went to a “janata darbar” state minister Subodh Uniyal was holding at the BJP office in Dehradun to complain about losses he suffered, ostensibly a result of demonetisation and GST.

Prakash Pandey, in his early-40s, has been admitted in a local private hospital and is stated to be critical.

The minister said Pandey’s action “looks politically motivated”.

Uniyal was hearing people’s problems at the BJP office here when Pandey went there on Saturday afternoon and, crying, told the minister, “The government has put me in trouble. I am under a lot of debt due to demonetisation and GST.”

Stating that he has been in the transport business for the past over a decade, Pandey said that he has been trying to approach the state government for the last five months with his problems but the BJP government has been “of no help”. He told Uniyal, “The chief minister…does not listen to anyone. There are many people like me (debt-ridden).. I have consumed poison.”

“Loss in business is not an individual problem. His action looks politically motivated,” Uniyal told reporters.

Congress leader Indira Hridayesh met Pandey’s wife Kamla at their home in Haldwani and said that many government departments that owed him money had “stopped responding”. “The BJP government hasn’t paid money to a lot of small contractors… It is a reaction to the government’s actions,” Indira said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App