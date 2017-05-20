Out of 2,000 stranded in Uttarakhand landslide, 800 resume journey: What has happened so far

Joshimath : Rescue work in progress after a landslide near Hathi Parvat ,Vishnuprayag on the Badrinath route, Uttarakhand on Saturday. Hundreds of pilgrims are feared stranded. PTI Photo(PTI5_20_2017_000072B) Joshimath : Rescue work in progress after a landslide near Hathi Parvat ,Vishnuprayag on the Badrinath route, Uttarakhand on Saturday. Hundreds of pilgrims are feared stranded. PTI Photo(PTI5_20_2017_000072B)

A day after a massive landslide in Uttarakhand’s Vishnuprayag disrupted movement of thousands of tourists going to Badrinath, nearly 800 out of the 2000 stranded have resumed their onward journey and work is on to clear the debris. The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was closed near Vishnuprayag, one of the five confluences of Alaknanda river, between Joshimath and Badrinath, the famous pilgrim spot in the hill state.

Big boulders tumbled down the Hathi Pahar mountain on Friday noon choking the highway. Newly-appointed Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed the Secretary of Disaster Management Department to closely monitor the situation. Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Ashish Joshi said that around 2,000 people were affected due to the landslide and of them 800 have been resumed their onward journey.

As of Saturday, 1,200 people are still stranded at different places in Vishnuprayag, Pandukeshwar and Govindghat. A state official said that arrangements for food and lodging have been made for the stranded people. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel have been working on a war footing to clear the debris since Friday afternoon, and according to senior officials the highway will be reopened for traffic soon. Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Joshi rubbished media reports claiming around 15,000 people were stranded due to the landslide. “They are absolutely wrong. Only 2,000 people have been affected,” he asserted.

Badrinath highway opens for light vehicles, stranded cars with passengers made to cross area of landslide with police escort.

In the meantime, at least 179 pilgrims from Maharashtra were among the many stranded. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, told the Assembly today that all of them are safe. “All of them (pilgrims) are safe. We have ascertained it. Of the total 179 from Maharashtra who are stranded there, 102 are from Aurangabad and 38 from Pune,” he said. He also added that the Railway administration has made arrangements to bring them back to Maharashtra.

Fadnavis added: “We have a permanent system in place. The disaster management department coordinates such operations.”

