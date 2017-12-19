Uttarakhand: Hindu festivals on ‘restricted holiday list’, VHP protests against Rawat govt

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File)

The Uttarakhand BJP government’s decision to move festivals such as Raksha Bandhan and Chhath Puja to the “restricted holiday list” has earned the ire of right-wing groups in the state.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday submitted memorandums against the government’s decision to Governor K K Paul and other right-wing groups have decided to join the protest against the Trivendra Rawat government in the coming days.

On September 15, the state government issued an order on the list of holidays for 2018, where holidays on Holika Dahan, Raksha Bandhan, Maha Navmi, Diwali (Govardhan Puja), Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath Puja were moved from the public holiday list to that of restricted holidays making it an optional off day for government employees.

On Monday, the VHP submitted a memorandum to district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates in 22 places across the state and the Governor, questioning the move of the BJP government and asking for the order to be replaced by a fresh one with Hindu festivals on the public holiday list, which would make the holidays mandatory.

Calling the order “anti-Hindu”, VHP regional secretary (organisation) Sanjay said: “The BJP moving Hindu festivals to the restricted holiday list means it does not recognise Hindu festivals that have been mentioned on the list. On the one hand, the Chief Minister speaks of revering cows, on the other hand, Govardhan Puja has been put on the restricted holiday list.”

The 2018 holiday list has 20 public holidays that include six Hindu festivals, and 24 restricted holidays that include 14 Hindu festivals.

“The previous governments added holidays to the list of public holidays to appease people, but this is the first time that so many (seven) holidays have instead been moved to the list of restricted holidays,” a senior bureaucrat posted in the secretariat here said.

Radha Raturi, the principal secretary (general administration) who issued the order on the list of holidays for 2018, said: “The secretariat has a five-day week, so there’s already a two-day off each week. The total holidays, including the 14 casual and 30 earned leaves, result in over 150 days off a year. Since so many leaves affect work, we moved just seven public holidays (including six Hindu festivals) to the restricted holiday list. Of the seven, two days can be taken as off and on the other five days the government employees will have to report to work.”

In a recently held meeting with the Chief Minister, the “huge” number of holidays was calculated, so a decision was made to move seven holidays to the list of restricted holidays, Raturi said. “The Diwali holidays, this year, went on for four days, so government work suffered,” he said.

The RSS’s pranth karyavah for Uttarakhand, Dinesh Semwal, said the Sangh would not participate in any demonstration against the government’s move on the holidays, but “the swayamsewaks can do what they wish to (in the matter)”.

