LIVE updates: Met department issues heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand in next 24 hours

The Meteorological department in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Thursday issued an alert warning of heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of the state on Friday. In its statement, the Met Department said, “Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Kumaon region, over next 24 hours.” Apart from Kumaon region, the department also warned of heavy to very heavy showers in isolated places in Garhwal region on Friday.

The department further asked the district officials to be prepared to tackle with any situation arising due to heavy showers. After the alert, State Emergency Operation Centre official, C S Jeena, wrote to district magistrates, and asked them to keep disaster response mechanism ready to deal with emergency situations.

Rains Live updates:

10:30 am: Meanwhile, the capital city of Delhi woke up with early morning showers. According to Met Department official cited by news agency PTI, light showers were witnessed in several areas of the city, with the humidity level at 78 per cent at 8:30 am. The officials further added that the minimum temperature dropped to 26.5 degree Celsius, which is two notches above the season’s average. “The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. There is possibility of rains later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius,” he added.

Met department had earlier predicted heavy to very heavy rain is also expected to take place at isolated places in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Friday.

10:00 am: Mumbai, on Thursday, had some relief from two days of heavy rainfall. Santacruz received little rainfall, while Colaba recorded only 27 mm rainfall on Thursday. “The systems have improved and the heavy rainfall warnings have been lowered for Konkan and Mumbai,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director, Western Region, IMD.

