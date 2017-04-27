Uttarakhand High Court issues notice to Election Commission on tampering of EVMs

In the assembly polls held in February, BJP’s Munna Singh Chauhan had defeated former cabinet minister and Congress nominee Navprabhat by 6,418 votes. (Representational Image) In the assembly polls held in February, BJP’s Munna Singh Chauhan had defeated former cabinet minister and Congress nominee Navprabhat by 6,418 votes. (Representational Image)

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Election Commission and the state government on a petition alleging tampering of EVMs in Dehradun’s Vikasnagar constituency.

In the assembly polls held in February, BJP’s Munna Singh Chauhan had defeated former cabinet minister and Congress nominee Navprabhat by 6,418 votes.

On the petition filed by Navprabhat, Justice Shailesh Kumar Gupta asked the Election Commission, its state unit, the state chief secretary, the returning officer of Vikasnagar and Chauhan to file their replies within six weeks.

The high court also directed the judicial magistrate of Vikasnagar to seal and seize the EVM machines “in his custody”.

The petition alleged there was tampering and manipulation of the EVMs at Vikasnagar during the February 15 election.

It was also alleged that many fake names were listed in the voters list in the constituency including Chauhan who was listed as a voter from two different places.

When contacted Chauhan in Dehradun confirmed having received the high court notice but said the matter regarding EVMs was already before the Election Commission which has said on many occasions that they are tamper-proof.

He said he will reply to the notice within the stipulated time frame which goes beyond a month.

