Uttarakhand: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh on May 12-13

Heavy rainfall has been predicted for Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh areas of Uttarakhand on May 12 and May 13, ANI has reported. The hilly state recorded a maximum and minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday. The precipitation and humidity have been recorded at 63 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively. Also, the wind will flow at a speed of 10 km per hour.

Uttarkashi is situated on the banks of river Bhagirathi at an altitude of 1,158 metres above sea level. It recorded a maximum and minimum temperature of 27 and 14 Degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday with 55 per cent precipitation and 40 per cent humidity. On the other hand, Pithoragarh saw 23 and 14 Degrees Celsius as maximum and minimum temperature, respectively, with 66 per cent precipitation, 58 per cent humidity and wind speed at 5 km per hour. While 21 and 10 Degrees Celsius temperature were recorded in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.