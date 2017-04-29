Declared living entity, Uttarakhand HC issues notice to river Ganga, wants its response by May 8

According to a PIL in Uttarakhand HC, the state government’s proposal to create a garbage dump will further pollute Ganga. (Source: Express Photo/Anand Singh/Representational) According to a PIL in Uttarakhand HC, the state government’s proposal to create a garbage dump will further pollute Ganga. (Source: Express Photo/Anand Singh/Representational)

A month after Uttarakhand High Court declared river Ganga as a living entity, the court has now issued a notice to the river, reported Hindustan Times on Saturday. This is the first time a river has been issued notice by a court. While responding to a PIL filed by a gram pradhan, a two-judge bench led by VK Bisht and Alok Singh, reportedly sent notices to all the respondents in the case including river Ganga.

According to the HT report, the PIL petitioner Swarup Singh Pundir, who is also the Khadak Maf village head, challenged the Uttarakhand government’s proposal to create a garbage dump in Rishikesh as the Ganga flows on two sides of the land earmarked for the garbage dump. Pundir reportedly said this will further pollute the river with garbage, specially during rainy season. The petitioner also said that constructing the garbage dump near Ganga would defeat the purpose of Namami Gange project which is being funded by the government to clean the river.

In response to the petition, the Uttarakhand High Court has sent notices to the state government, state pollution control board, Rishikesh Nagar Palika, River Ganga and Central Pollution Control Board asking them to reply on the matter till May 8. ny

