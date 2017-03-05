Uttarakhand HC: A year on, decision on Justice K M Joseph’s transfer pending

Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph, who overturned the President’s Rule in the state last year, is unlikely to be transferred to Andhra Pradesh in the near future, nearly a year after the Supreme Court collegium recommended so. The collegium had recommended his transfer in May last year to the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana High Court.

Law Ministry senior functionaries said a decision on the recommendation of the collegium is still pending.

Justice Joseph had reportedly sought transfer on health grounds.

There has been speculation that the collegium would take back its recommendation on his transfer and may bring him to the Supreme Court.