Uttarakhand govt working according to BJP’s vision, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah, on Wednesday, appreciated the Trivendra Singh Rawat government’s six months work in Uttarakhand after assessing its work for two days.

Shah said, “The government and the organisation are committed towards Uttarakhand… In the past six months the [Rawat] government has done all that was possible [for the State’s development]. Trivendra Rawat government is doing good work.”

In June, soon after the completion of Rawat government’s 100 days, former Union minister Venkaiah Naidu had expressed disappointment over Uttarakhand “lagging behind in the implementation of Centre’s developmental schemes”.

Shah, however, refrained from criticising the Rawat government and evaded questions on the differences within the party, and between BJP ministers in the state government. “There are no differences in the party, or government…The Trivendra Rawat government is working according to the BJP’s vision document for the state,” Shah said, adding that in the past three years the Centre had “immensely increased the funds given to Uttarakhand”. “About Rs 25,000 crore more has been given to the Uttarakhand,” Shah said. The Rs 12,000-crore all-weather Char Dham roads project, work on which is going on, would give a big boost to Char Dham tourism in Uttarakhand, he further said.

On his last day, Shah ate lunch at the house of one Munne Singh, a Dalit who works as a dhobi (washerman). Amidst the packed schedule, he inaugurated an e-library and a library at the party office which currently encompasses over 2,500 books covering 46 categories, which include books on ‘vaampanthi sahitya’ (leftist literature), and history of the BJP, and its leaders. “Books on Uttarakhand history will also be added to the library soon,” Pushkar Singh Kala, who heads the Uttarakhand BJP office, said.

