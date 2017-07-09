Uttarakhand: Govt to retire inefficient officials above 50 years

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo)

Following the norms for central government officials, the Trivendra Rawat government in Uttarakhand has ordered that inefficient government officials over 50 years of age be removed under the “compulsory retirement” provision.

In an order sent to all departments on July 6, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy asked the departments to hold a screening committee meeting by November each year to review the performance of officials and workers who are above 50 years.

The order directed that all departments must hold the meetings for the year 2016-17 as well, in case they have not been held. “For good administration it is important that dead wood be cut,” Ramaswamy’s order stated, adding that the decision on compulsory retirement would also take into consideration the work done by officials in the past years.

Clarifying that being let off from service under the compulsory retirement provision was “not a punishment”, Ramaswamy stated that the decision must be taken in “public interest”. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App