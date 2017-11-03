Uttarakhand govt has zero tolerance policy towards corruption: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addresing a press conference, in New Delhi on Friday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addresing a press conference, in New Delhi on Friday.

The Uttarakhand government has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption and brought transparency in government works, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday. Addressing a press conference ahead of the state Foundation Day on November 9, he said the state government was committed to provide corruption-free government to the people.

He said the government has formed Special Investigation Teams (SIT) on various scams, including the Rs 240 crore land acquisition scam for the NH-74 stretch in the hill state. He said over six Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officers have already been suspended in the case.

Referring to various other scams, including the Rs 600 crore public distribution system scam unearthed in the state. the BJP leader said the guilty would not be spared no matter how powerful they were.

He said the state government has adopted transparency in its transfer policy and has introduced provision of e-tendering to contain corruption related to mining sector in the state.

To a query over “political motives” behind hunting people in the name of corruption, Rawat said, “Nobody is in our radar. The only thing in our radar is corruption”.

On loan waiver of farm loans, he said the state government has decided, based on its financial resources, to provide them soft loans at the rate of 2 per cent.

The chief minister also listed various achievements of his government in the last seven months, including completion of land acquisition for setting up NIFT, corruption free police stations, open defecation free status to rural areas, 13 new tourist destination in as many districts and provision of toll free number of lodging grievances.

