Uttarakhand Governor acknowledges state’s progress in R-Day speech

Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul on Wednesday acknowledged the progress made by the state since its formation in 2000 but underlined the challenges it needs to overcome, including continued migration from hills, to fulfill the objectives behind its creation. The road to development is still strewn with challenges which will have to be overcome to realise the aspirations of those who fought for statehood, he said in his Republic Day message.

The greatest challenge is to take education, health services, road connectivity, potable water and communication facilities to the remote hill areas of the state. These will help check migration from these areas, Paul said.

“Real development will take place only when the weakest person in society gets benefits of development and his life becomes easier as the essence of a Republic lies in equal right of every person on the fruits of development, he said.

Describing education as the most effective weapon to fight the hurdles on the path of development, he said weak educational set up in remote and border areas of the state can be improved by making available good teachers, clean school buildings and all resources needed for efficient teaching and learning.

For the all-round development of children, art, culture, sports and Yoga need to be included in the academic schedule Paul said.

“After the creation of the state, several universities and technical institutes have come up. However, it is a cause for great concern that higher education is yet to acquire standards that will give the right direction to the future of our youth and help them find jobs in accordance with their abilities,” the Governor said.

The governor cited the reluctance of doctors to serve in hills as another big challenge faced by the state.

“Taking medical facilities to the remote and hill areas of the state is still a big challenge. The medical and nursing colleges that have come up in the state have given us hope but the reluctance of doctors to serve in the hills is still a cause for concern,” he said.

“Our state has strategic importance and to check migration from its border areas, it is most important that basic infrastructure is provided there and employment opportunities created to arrest exodus of people outside in search of livelihood,” Paul said.

There is also a need to encourage research work that will help in utilising the natural resources of Uttarakhand for economic benefit without harming them and in minimising the damage caused to the state by natural calamities, he added.