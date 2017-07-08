Uttarakhand government to retire inefficient officials above 50 years

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat

Following the norms for the Central government officials, the Trivendra Rawat government in Uttarakhand has ordered that the inefficient government officials over 50 years of age be removed under the “compulsory retirement” provision. In an order sent to all departments on July 6, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S. Ramaswamy asked the departments to hold a screening committee meeting by November each year to review the performance of officials and workers who are above 50 years.

The order also directed that all departments must hold the screening committee meetings for the year 2016-17 as well, in case the meetings had been missed.

The screening committee meetings were not being held in the past years, which was hampering the performance of the departments, the order stated.

“For good administration it is important that dead wood be cut,” Ramaswamy’s order stated, adding that the decision on compulsory retirement would also take into consideration the work done by the officials in the past years.

Clarifying that being let off from service under the compulsory retirement provision, was “not a punishment”, Ramaswamy stated that the decision must be taken in “public interest”.

