Uttarakhand government, Patanjali to set up gau dham

The Uttarakhand government and Yoga Guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth will set up a gau dham, a “world-class” facility to “promote cow protection”, Ramdev said here on Wednesday. It will also focus on the formulation and sale of products from cows, including milk and urine, he added.

After a meeting with Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, Ramdev said, “The gau dham will be a world-class facility and work on it is expected to begin by year-end.”

“We are witnessing a struggle between gau taskar (cow smugglers) and gau rakshak (cow protectors). The struggle today has become central to the country’s politics. However, neither the smugglers have stopped, nor can the protectors follow a correct model towards cow protection,” Ramdev said hinting at cow vigilantism.

