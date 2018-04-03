Uttarakhand: Four, including IAF pilot, injured in Mi-17 helicopter crash landing at Kedarnath helipad

The cargo helicopter collided with the iron girder while attempting to land at Kedarnath helipad. (Express Photo) The cargo helicopter collided with the iron girder while attempting to land at Kedarnath helipad. (Express Photo)

Four people, including the pilot, suffered minor injuries when an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter caught fire after it collided with an iron girder in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath. The collision took place when the pilot attempted to land the helicopter at the helipad.

The pilot along with three others suffered minor injuries in the accident and are being treated. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident. The helicopter was carrying three crew members and four labourers. “The helicopter was carrying three IAF crew members and four labourers. Just 20 meters before the helipad at Kedarnath, the Mi-17 helicopter, which was flying low, collided with a cable and crashed,” Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Prahlad Meena said.

The helicopter tipped over following t accident at the helipad. (Express Photo) The helicopter tipped over following t accident at the helipad. (Express Photo)

While it takes about 10 minutes for a helicopter to fly between Guptkashi and Kedarnath, the narrow valley makes it risky. In June Russian made Mi-17 V5 helicopter, which was assisting in flood relief and rescue works had crashed near Gaurikund killing all 20 persons on board.

Another Mi-17 helicopter had crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in October last year. Five Indian Air Force crew members and two Indian Army personnel were killed in the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, which was on an air maintenance mission when it crashed.

The Mi-17 is considered to be one of the world’s most advanced military transport helicopters. In 2016, Russia handed over three Mi-17 V-5 to India. Designed to transport cargo inside the cabin and on an external sling, Mi-17V-5 also ranks among the most technically advanced helicopters of the Mi-8/17 type, incorporating the best engineering solutions from previous generations.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

