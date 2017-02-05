Latest News
  • Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out in Haridwar’s Bara Bazaar

14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2017 9:05 am
Fire breaks out at Tehri House in Haridwar's Bada Bazaar. (ANI) Fire breaks out at Tehri House in Haridwar’s Bada Bazaar. (ANI)

Fire broke out in the wee hours of Sunday at Tehri House in Haridwar’s Bara Bazaar in Uttarakhand. Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. The rescue teams took the situation under control and doused the fire. The cause of the fire is still unclear. So far, there has been no reports of any injuries or casualties in the incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

